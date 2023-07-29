How A Series Of Gory B-Horror Films Led To Honey, I Shrunk The Kids

When Martin Scorsese set to work making "Hugo," a film based on Brian Selznick's children's book "The Invention of Hugo Cabret," it immediately got tongues wagging. What on Earth was the director behind films like "Taxi Driver," "Goodfellas," and "The Departed" doing helming a whimsical kids' adventure? At the time, his youngest daughter, Francesca (who's now internet famous for the Tiktok videos she makes with her old man), was only a preteen "We always joke around, my wife saying, 'Make a film your kid can see for once,'" Scorsese told THR. He added that it wasn't the only reason he made the film, "but it did help."

The point is, sometimes filmmakers just want to make a film their kids can watch. Such was the case for Stuart Gordon back in the late 1980s. The late multi-hyphenate had burst onto the horror scene earlier that decade thanks to his back-to-back H.P. Lovecraft adaptations "Re-Animator" and "From Beyond." Building on his controversial theater shows in the '70s, Gordon's films are splattery, nasty pieces of work. Reviewing "Re-Animator," Roger Ebert called the film "a livid, bloody, deadpan exercise in the theater of the undead" that had the audience he saw it with "emitting taxi whistles and wild goat cries."

Gordon's third film, "Dolls," was another gory B-horror film. It focuses on a group of people who are stranded and forced to spend a stormy night at the home of two elderly doll makers, unaware that their dolls are vessels for evil spirits. (Somewhere, James Wan just shivered.) After that, however, Gordon pulled a complete 180 by co-writing "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids," Disney's smash-hit 1989 family adventure about an eccentric scientist who accidentally shrinks both his and the neighbors' kids with his latest invention. Why? Well, much like Scorsese, Gordon wanted to make a film fit for his daughter.