Warwick Davis' Dream Star Wars Spin-Off Doesn't Necessarily Involve Ewoks
Actor Warwick Davis, wearing a mask and a full-body teddy bear costume, appeared as Wicket the Ewok in Richard Marquand's 1983 sci-fi flick "Return of the Jedi." Davis was only 12 years old at the time, but it began a long and lucrative association with "Star Wars" for the actor, leading Davis to appear in multiple installations of the franchise since.
In addition to playing Wicket in "Jedi" and the follow-up TV movies "Caravan of Courage" and "The Battle for Endor," Davis played three roles in "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace," including Weazal, Wald, and Yoda (as a stand-in). He also played Wollivan in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," Weeteef Cyu-Bee in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," Wodibin in "The Last Jedi," Weazel again in "Solo" (as well as several droids), and Wizzich Mozzer in "The Rise of Skywalker." There seems to be a joke that Davis should always play a character whose name begins with a W. In the TV series "Star Wars Rebels," however, he voiced Rukh, breaking the pattern.
Davis may have played more "Star Wars" characters than any other actor.
Given how many "Star Wars" TV shows that have aired in recent years, it seems that just about every minor character can reappear somewhere in the expanded franchise's canon. Naturally, that has fans wondering if one of their favorites might show up again in a future Disney+ series. This fact was mentioned to Davis in a recent video interview with the Danish outlet Moovy TV. Would he be interested in playing Wicket again?
Davis said he's love to be part of "Star Wars" again, but would rather play Weeteef from "Rogue One."
Weeteef Cyu-Bee
Here are some facts culled from the terrifyingly thorough Wookieepedia: Weeteef is of the species Talpini, and was an expert in explosives. He was also a skilled sniper and worked for Saw Gerrera's faction of Partisans. "Rogue One" was the first "Star Wars" film to imply that the Rebels weren't necessarily a united force, with different factions using different tactics to attack the Empire. He also "utilized a tibanna-jacked DH-17/E-11 hybrid custom blaster rifle." I'll take Wookieepedia's word for it.
Davis was fond of Weeteef, and figured that playing a skilled combat hero might be a hoot. Davis can't quite recall the fate of his character, so there was no reason for him to not want to revisit it. Davis said:
"I mean, I've been involved with 'Star Wars' ever since ['Return of the Jedi'] in various forms. I'm often asked to go back and do some of the TV work. But yeah, something for Wicket would be fun, wouldn't it? Although, let's look at the other characters I've played, you know? I think there's some really interesting characters in there. Namely Weeteef from 'Rogue One,' you know, what's happened to him? Did he end up blowing up? I can't remember now. It's all a blur."
For the record, Weeteef seems to have survived; he appeared after a crucial battle in "Rogue One," so he was not blown up. Davis, however, seems game to return to any of his characters. He played a freedom fighter in "Solo: A Star Wars Story," so why not go back to him? "[S]ome of those characters I've played," he said, "like Weazel for example in 'Solo.' You know, he's quite an interesting character too, let's find out what he gets up to."
Pitch: "The Adventures of Weeteef and Weazel." Davis can play both leads.