Warwick Davis' Dream Star Wars Spin-Off Doesn't Necessarily Involve Ewoks

Actor Warwick Davis, wearing a mask and a full-body teddy bear costume, appeared as Wicket the Ewok in Richard Marquand's 1983 sci-fi flick "Return of the Jedi." Davis was only 12 years old at the time, but it began a long and lucrative association with "Star Wars" for the actor, leading Davis to appear in multiple installations of the franchise since.

In addition to playing Wicket in "Jedi" and the follow-up TV movies "Caravan of Courage" and "The Battle for Endor," Davis played three roles in "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace," including Weazal, Wald, and Yoda (as a stand-in). He also played Wollivan in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," Weeteef Cyu-Bee in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," Wodibin in "The Last Jedi," Weazel again in "Solo" (as well as several droids), and Wizzich Mozzer in "The Rise of Skywalker." There seems to be a joke that Davis should always play a character whose name begins with a W. In the TV series "Star Wars Rebels," however, he voiced Rukh, breaking the pattern.

Davis may have played more "Star Wars" characters than any other actor.

Given how many "Star Wars" TV shows that have aired in recent years, it seems that just about every minor character can reappear somewhere in the expanded franchise's canon. Naturally, that has fans wondering if one of their favorites might show up again in a future Disney+ series. This fact was mentioned to Davis in a recent video interview with the Danish outlet Moovy TV. Would he be interested in playing Wicket again?

Davis said he's love to be part of "Star Wars" again, but would rather play Weeteef from "Rogue One."