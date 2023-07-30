Martin Freeman Refuses To Acknowledge Everett Ross' Secret Invasion Shift Into A Skrull

This article contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion."

Many feel the Marvel Disney+ series "Secret Invasion" went out with a whimper, although it started with a big twist. None other than Agent Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) turned out to be a shapeshifting Skrull, with the real Ross locked away in a pod with the other humans the Skrulls had replaced. Don't worry, he and the others were rescued in the end!

For the uninitiated, the Skrulls first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (as far as we know) in the 1990s during the events of "Captain Marvel." The alien race was looking for a new home, and back then, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) offered to help them in exchange for their help with some spy work on Earth. Some of them volunteered, including the now-deceased Talos (Ben Mendelsohn). In "Secret Invasion," we get to see Skrull versions of Fury, several world leaders, the anchor for a major news station, Rhodey (Don Cheadle), and Ross. What we still don't know is how long these MCU characters haven't been ... well, themselves.

Like humans, Skrulls are not a monolith. Some are good, some are bad, some are ready to take over Earth, and some just want to live here in peace. The thing is, we don't know who isn't who they say they are. That means anyone in the MCU could potentially be a Skrull. (That's a narrative nightmare in my book, but your mileage may vary.) Freeman recently spoke to Collider about finding out about SkRoss (I made that up, and I like it) and whether he believes he's been a Skrull this entire time.