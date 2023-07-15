Jamie's Accent In Ted Lasso Came From Trying To Make Brett Goldstein Laugh

I've always been a big fan of Oasis, the legendary Britpop band built around the warring Mancunian brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, so it's probably no coincidence that Jamie Tartt quickly became my favorite character in "Ted Lasso."

Played with irrepressible comic arrogance and self-regard by Phil Dunster, the actor revealed how Jamie wasn't originally scripted as a Manc but he took inspiration from the belligerent Gallaghers for the cocksure player's swagger and accent. It also makes sense since the Oasis boys are also lifelong fans of Jamie's first club, Manchester City.

While Jamie may be a caricature of a shallow, filthy-rich, style-conscious modern footballer, the script and Dunster's performance contain so many neat details that nail the character completely. Only a preening narcissist with a hidden soft center could pull off a floral tracksuit the way Jamie does; attend a fancy charity gala wearing just a suit jacket over a bare chest; or boast about getting a semi-erection after scoring a goal. And only someone with such immense belief in his own sex appeal would drop out of the sport to appear on a reality TV show called "Lust Conquers All."

All that stuff is great, but there are also hidden depths to his personality and past. His troubled relationship with his abusive father tells us a lot about his behavior, and it makes his transformation from the egotistical villain of the first season to the selfless lynchpin of the team all the more rewarding. Given the show's commitment to niceness and redemptive arcs, we probably didn't expect him to remain the bad boy all the way through, but Dunster's performance helped avoid predictability and make Jamie's emotional development genuinely touching at times. And to top it all off, Dunster adopted that Mancunian accent which suited the character perfectly.