Ted Lasso's Phil Dunster Would Be All For Jamie Tartt Getting A Spin-Off Show

The character of Jamie Tartt has slowly become the best part of "Ted Lasso." When we first met him in season 1, Jamie was a bit of a parody of Cristiano Ronaldo and diva athletes who know they are skilled so they think themselves to be above everyone else. He was a prick with a brief stint as a reality TV star, but Jamie gained nuance and depth as a counterpart to Roy Kent, the new kid on the block that once idolized but is now rivals with the old guard.

While he was initially antagonistic, Jamie turned over a new leaf in season 2 as we learned more about his childhood trauma. Now in the third season, Jamie has become fully realized, a doofus with a huge heart, a true leader who cares about his team — and after having an ego check when Zava briefly joined the team — also a playmaker who controls the flow of a game with ease and knows how to make his teammates shine as much as he can shine himself. Indeed, Jamie's relationship with Roy Kent, going from rivals to best buds who train together and ride bikes together, has been delightful. But with "Ted Lasso" heading to its endgame, the question of what's next is in many fans' minds.

While we haven't heard much about potential spin-offs or sequel series, Phil Dunster, who plays Jamie, isn't against more Jamie Tart (Doo-Doo Doo-Doo Doo). Speaking with GamesRadar, Dunster replied with a resounding "yes" when asked if he would be up for a spin-off.