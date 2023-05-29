Ted Lasso's Phil Dunster Would Be All For Jamie Tartt Getting A Spin-Off Show
The character of Jamie Tartt has slowly become the best part of "Ted Lasso." When we first met him in season 1, Jamie was a bit of a parody of Cristiano Ronaldo and diva athletes who know they are skilled so they think themselves to be above everyone else. He was a prick with a brief stint as a reality TV star, but Jamie gained nuance and depth as a counterpart to Roy Kent, the new kid on the block that once idolized but is now rivals with the old guard.
While he was initially antagonistic, Jamie turned over a new leaf in season 2 as we learned more about his childhood trauma. Now in the third season, Jamie has become fully realized, a doofus with a huge heart, a true leader who cares about his team — and after having an ego check when Zava briefly joined the team — also a playmaker who controls the flow of a game with ease and knows how to make his teammates shine as much as he can shine himself. Indeed, Jamie's relationship with Roy Kent, going from rivals to best buds who train together and ride bikes together, has been delightful. But with "Ted Lasso" heading to its endgame, the question of what's next is in many fans' minds.
While we haven't heard much about potential spin-offs or sequel series, Phil Dunster, who plays Jamie, isn't against more Jamie Tart (Doo-Doo Doo-Doo Doo). Speaking with GamesRadar, Dunster replied with a resounding "yes" when asked if he would be up for a spin-off.
Doo-Doo Doo-Doo Doo
Sure, a spin-off just for the sake of having more is not a good idea, but out of the "Ted Lasso" cast, Jamie Tartt may have the most promise for more stories. For one, we could finally get an actual football-centric show, maybe following Jamie's career in a mockumentary in the vein of "The Last Dance." We also recently saw Jamie debut with the England national team, so maybe we could get a very, very fictional tale of how England finally wins their second World Cup title — but that may run too close to fantasy territory.
Then there's the other option. When Games Radar suggested the Jamie spin-off be set abroad, Dunster seemed excited. "Yeah, sure! Jamie starts a club in Jamaica or the Philippines, somewhere really hot, nice, tropical. Yeah!"
This is an even weirder idea, but hear me out, it could also work. As mentioned, Jamie was briefly part of a fake reality show at the start of season one. Who says a "Ted Lasso" spin-off needs to be about football? What if we see Jamie get his own TV show following his misadventures navigating the British reality TV industry, satirizing it the way the "Total Drama" cartoon did "Survivor?" There are certainly worse ideas.