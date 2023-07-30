The Final Moments Of Jenny In Forrest Gump, And What They Mean

Robert Zemeckis' 1994 Oscar darling "Forrest Gump" is a preachy, mawkish glob of syrupy sputum hocked from the throat of conservative America right into the face of the more daring, queer, artistically ambitious indie fare coming to the fore at the same time. It tells the story of a mentally disadvantaged man (Tom Hanks) who leans unthinkingly into every traditional trope of regressive Americana and meets nothing but success and fame. Forrest Gump is good at running and becomes a high school football star. He serves in the army and becomes a hero. He is very good at table tennis and becomes an Olympic champion. He tries his hand at small business — shrimping — and succeeds. He has an IQ of 75 and becomes a billionaire by following the rules.

Meanwhile, the characters who express any sort of malcontentedness with The System are punished. Notably, Jenny (Robin Wright), Forrest's childhood love, hits the road to become a hippie and perform music. She started life as a victim of domestic abuse and grows to want to make art and express her sexuality more openly. The movie depicts her journey as a gradual degradation leading to nude performances and an itinerant, unhappy life. Abuse, sex, unhappiness, and a woman's self-expression, the film seems to say, aren't compatible with the American Dream. Eventually, Jenny returns to Forrest only to die of an unnamed ailment. Given the film's time frame, many audiences assumed she had contracted HIV or AIDS.

In the original Winston Groom novel, Jenny dies of hepatitis C, discovered in 1989. In the film, written by Eric Roth, Jenny died on March 22, 1982.

It wasn't until an interview with Yahoo! News in 2019 that Roth clarified that, yes, in the film, Jenny did indeed die of AIDS.