Pom Klementieff Took Inspiration From 'Weird Videos' Of A Bird For Her Mission: Impossible Character

In "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One," the new character of Paris barely has a handful of lines to speak. Yet, thanks to her being played by the superlative Pom Klementieff, her presence in the film is indelible, making her one of the best henchwomen characters in any movie, let alone the "Mission: Impossible" series.

This of course isn't the first time Klementieff has taken a supporting character and made it her own to the degree of stealing the movie from her co-stars; she famously burst onto the blockbuster scene as the character of Mantis in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2." That character, however, was written to be distinctly alien from the start, and given the character's name, it's not hard to see why Klementieff took her performance in a very entertainingly odd direction.

Paris, on the other hand, could've been simply another goon on the page. While her boss, the terrorist Gabriel (Esai Morales), is a stand out character by virtue of his dark ties to Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) as well as his taking orders from an all-powerful rogue AI known as The Entity, Paris only needed to be Gabriel's companion in mayhem. Fortunately, Klementieff took a unique approach to the character, drawing inspiration from — of all things — a weird corner of the avian kingdom.