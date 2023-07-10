Everything You Need To Remember About Mission: Impossible For Dead Reckoning Part One

Nothing in the Hollywood franchise ecosystem revs my engines like the "Mission: Impossible" film series. We live in a world filled with sequels of diminishing returns that feel as though they were grabbed off an assembly line and pushed onto 4,000 screens to bore me for 150 minutes before I go home. I want to love the mega-budget blockbusters that get released. I want to be hooting and, indeed, hollering when something awe-inspiring occurs, causing me to pump my fist in the air. The only series right now that gets me to that level is "Mission: Impossible," and what makes the series all the more extraordinary is that they keep getting better.

So, to say that I am excited for the series' seventh installment "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One," which hits theaters on July 12, 2023, would be a massive understatement. Tom Cruise and writer/director Christopher McQuarrie, who came on board as a writer for "Ghost Protocol" and has directed every entry since "Rogue Nation," have figured out the perfect balance of classical Hollywood adventure storytelling, character relationship drama, and out-of-this-world action set pieces that, frankly, put every other competitor to shame. There is a reason I already have tickets to multiple different showtimes over the film's first week of release.

As we head into the first of the two-part "Dead Reckoning" epic, let's look back at the previous six films in the franchise and give ourselves a bit of a refresher course on what Ethan Hunt and the Impossible Missions Force have been up to since the first film's release 27 years ago.