Mac's Bowling Mantra In It's Always Sunny Season 16 Is A Season 6 Callback

This article contains spoilers for season 16, episode 7 of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

The 16th season of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" promised lots of references to past seasons, and in the first seven episodes, there have been quite a few throwbacks going all the way back to the first season. We've gotten to see the other rooms in Charlie's (Charlie Day) apartment and hear about his sisters for the first time in 15 seasons, Mac (Rob McElhenney) almost got another chance to play catch with Chase Utley, and there was even a reversed DENNIS system for seducing men! Season 16 has been a blast from the past in many ways and is one of the most consistently funny seasons of "It's Always Sunny" in years, and the most recent episode, "The Gang Goes Bowling," features a serious deep cut.

As the title of the episode would suggest, the gang goes bowling, and each of the members has their own unique bowling style. Dennis (Glenn Howerton) is mostly focused on playing mind games with his sister Dee (Kaitlin Olson), Dee is great unless Dennis messes with her, Charlie is a natural bowler with smooth style, Frank uses two hands and bowls "granny style," and Mac overthinks it, like he does everything. While trying to roll a strike, Mac repeats a little mantra, and it goes all the way back to something he said in season 6.