Timothee Chalamet's Wonka Movie Falls Somewhere Between Magic And Macabre

Gene Wilder was a legendary comedic actor and responsible for some of the greatest comedy films ever made, but his true power is convincing the world that the real protagonist in Roald Dahl's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" is the eccentric chocolatier who uses whimsy to torture rotten children, and not the titular child whose life is changed forever when his family is pulled from poverty when he wins an entire candy empire. Dahl even wrote a sequel novel, "Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator," which sees Charlie and Willy Wonka going on adventures involving aliens, pills that turn Charlie's elderly relatives into babies, and eventually being invited to the White House.

Charlie has always been the star of the series, but Hollywood certainly sees things differently. Following the Gene Wilder-starring film, Tim Burton crafted his own adaptation of the novel over 30 years later, featuring a brand new back story for the elusive Mr. Wonka. And now, Wonka is getting another origin story, this time a musical starring Timothée Chalamet. It's obvious from the trailer that "Wonka" is not just a random prequel to Dahl's novel, but specifically a prequel to the Gene Wilder Wonka we all know and love. It's like how Mike Flanagan married Stanley Kubrick's adaptation of "The Shining" with Stephen King's book, "Doctor Sleep," but for a character who will one day execute emotional terrorism on a psychedelic boat ride.

Director Paul King is well attuned to the darkness of the 1971 film and assures that "Wonka" won't be nearly as traumatizing.