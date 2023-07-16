Best Horror Movies Of 2023, Ranked

The killer doll of the year goes to Model 3 Generative Android (or M3GAN, for short). Sorry, Chucky. You snooze, you lose. Despite a successful Syfy TV series, "Chucky" doesn't quite compare to M3GAN's $30 million debut at the box office. In the world of robotics, Gemma (Allison Williams) manufactures a toy far too complicated for even its creator to understand. Gemma works out the code to be self-taught, picking up social cues from real-life interactions with Gemma's niece, Cady (Violet McGraw).

What begins as an innocent plaything designed to give kids companionship morphs into a murderous figurine hellbent on protecting Cady at all costs. M3GAN not only shields her primary user from physical harm but emotional. The high-tech silicone doll goes on a rampage by eliminating everyone in Cady's path, including a school bully who had it coming, if I'm being honest. When Gemma reprimands Cady for spending too much time with her shiny new toy, M3GAN sets her sights on Gemma. It's a battle of strength and ingenuity — nearly costing Gemma her life.

"M3GAN" reinvents the killer doll genre with a smartly-wound script and a rad doll design. And who could forget M3GAN's cutting quips and iconic viral dance? While the film is light on blood — the extended cut leaves much to be desired — it makes up for it with implied violence and a climactic third-act combat scene. All the pieces are in place for a sequel, and let's hope it gets zanier.