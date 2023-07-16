Best Horror Movies Of 2023, Ranked
2023 is certainly not lacking for bangin' horror movies. Whatever the industry might say, horror is saving the box office. It's not exclusive to this period in time, either. Horror has always been a saving grace when dramas and comedies just don't do the trick. Outside of superhero-slash-comic book movies, horror is where studios go for a quick hit. Despite streaming seemingly crumbling around us, platforms like Shudder, Screambox, and Tubi keep churning out terrifying stories that'll keep the lights on and your eyes wide open.
Believe it or not, the year is half over. So, that means it's time for a round-up of the year's best and most chilling movies. Whether we're talking about the latest blockbuster screamfest or an indie feature deserving of all the praise, we've wrangled 20 movies worthy of your time and attention. Grab some popcorn, and settle in. It's a wild ride.
20. M3GAN
The killer doll of the year goes to Model 3 Generative Android (or M3GAN, for short). Sorry, Chucky. You snooze, you lose. Despite a successful Syfy TV series, "Chucky" doesn't quite compare to M3GAN's $30 million debut at the box office. In the world of robotics, Gemma (Allison Williams) manufactures a toy far too complicated for even its creator to understand. Gemma works out the code to be self-taught, picking up social cues from real-life interactions with Gemma's niece, Cady (Violet McGraw).
What begins as an innocent plaything designed to give kids companionship morphs into a murderous figurine hellbent on protecting Cady at all costs. M3GAN not only shields her primary user from physical harm but emotional. The high-tech silicone doll goes on a rampage by eliminating everyone in Cady's path, including a school bully who had it coming, if I'm being honest. When Gemma reprimands Cady for spending too much time with her shiny new toy, M3GAN sets her sights on Gemma. It's a battle of strength and ingenuity — nearly costing Gemma her life.
"M3GAN" reinvents the killer doll genre with a smartly-wound script and a rad doll design. And who could forget M3GAN's cutting quips and iconic viral dance? While the film is light on blood — the extended cut leaves much to be desired — it makes up for it with implied violence and a climactic third-act combat scene. All the pieces are in place for a sequel, and let's hope it gets zanier.
19. Evil Dead Rise
Arguably the third-best entry in the franchise, "Evil Dead Rise" never plays it safe. The film lifts what the original trilogy did, namely "Evil Dead II," and reapplies conventions in a new location. Set in a city high-rise, there's plenty of opportunity to elevate the tension, violence, and graphic setpieces. That cheese-grater moment alone will leave you queasy. With a new cast of characters, Lee Cronin's installment competes with 2013's "Evil Dead" remake for the most blood used onscreen, from the elevator sequence to the blood-doused finale.
When Danny (Morgan Davies) discovers the Necronomicon and a set of vinyl records, they unwittingly open up their family to be overtaken by the dead. Cronin twists the viewer through a gory funhouse, and some moments are so uncomfortable you can't help but squirm in your seat. Danny's aunt Beth (Lily Sullivan) proves to be a worthy adversary against the dead and eventually picks up the iconic chainsaw to do a little meat slicing 'n dicing.
With its endearing characters and buckets of blood, "Evil Dead Rise" demonstrates that a decades-old franchise can still be relevant to a new generation. Its admirable opening weekend debut ($24.5 million) is more than enough evidence that the dead just won't stay dead. And I'm not mad about it.
18. Influencer
The indictment of social media and online behavior is not a particularly original conceit. But Kurtis David Harder's "Influencer" perfects the concept. Telling the tale of influencer Madison (Emily Tennant), the film follows her steps to Thailand, where she meets a mysterious young woman named CW (Cassandra Naud). The two strike up an immediate friendship and decide to tour the country together, hitting up all the hotspots and local hangouts.
As the pair grow closer, CW reveals her true self and leaves Madison stranded on a deserted island. CW then takes over Madison's social media presence through some photo trickery, but before long, Madison's on-again, off-again boyfriend Ryan (Rory Saper) shows up, throwing a wrench into CW's diabolical scheme. The film tears down the walls between real-life and social media before rebuilding them back up again. Harder, who co-wrote the script with Tesh Guttikonda, taps into universal fears around social media and how we live our lives through black mirrors. We all live two separate lives, often to the detriment of honest connections. "Influencer" is a warning, a flair gun, a siren of how easily our online identities can be stolen. It also asks an important question: Are we actually in control of any of it?
17. T Blockers
Alice Maio Mackay is on a roll. One of the brightest rising filmmakers working today, the trans creative has amassed an impressive repertoire. From "So Vam" to "Bad Girl Boogey," there isn't a genre she can't conquer. With "T Blockers," Mackay explores body horror in the vein of "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" while commenting on how hate and bigotry spread in the real world.
Young trans filmmaker Sophie (Lauren Last) feels a presence worming below her town. When an earthquake rocks the community, a parasite seeps out of the ground and begins taking over the bodies of its residences, turning them increasingly violent. Its social implications are unmistakable, especially considering sweeping anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in the United States. "T Blockers" couldn't be any more timely.
True to her style, Mackay slathers on vibrant colors and cool, textured camera angles to accentuate the story and its characters. She expertly creates a striking visual aesthetic and yanks you into her world. As one of the year's best, "T Blockers" makes a bold statement on identity, how to navigate hate, and violence lobbied at the queer community. Few DIY projects deliver the goods, and it's crystal clear Mackay possesses a great understanding of genre and storytelling. While made on a shoestring budget, it contains all the pieces you need to make a great horror film. Now please, someone hire Mackay and give her a budget, stat!
16. Huesera: The Bone Woman
Michelle Garza Cervera's debut feature is among the year's most impressive artistic feats. "Huesera: The Bone Woman" mines body horror territory in the form of pregnancy, confronting both the joy of motherhood and the crushing societal pressures. Valeria (Natalia Solián) feels her baby growing inside her, but what should be one of the most special times of her life is deterred when a demonic entity circles around her like a vulture. Its presence takes over every facet of her life, seeking to destroy her from the inside out.
Cervera crafts elegant shots highlighting the vibrant characters she's brushed with detailed swipes and gutting colors. It's not enough to dive into a genre that has been well-tread; it needs to be presented through the right lens. And goodness, does Cervera adorn her story with a richness that seeps into the skin. It has an almost disturbingly baptismal quality in how she envelopes you with her story. When it gets to the third act, she goes completely bonkers with one of the strangest sequences of the year — and it's well-earned. "Huesera: The Bone Woman" is a magnificent portrayal of the agonizing process of birth, each frame pricking the skin and lingering in your head long after the film's end. It's that affecting.
15. Clock
"Clock" takes a very different approach to pregnancy. Starring Dianna Agron, the film explores the idea of a biological clock and society's pressures upon women to have children. Agron's character, Ella, has been struggling with feeling as though her biological clock is broken. Everyone around her pushes her to have a child, yet she says she's not ready, as she tells her husband, Aidan (Jay Ali). The couple enjoy their time together, but Aidan — who desperately wants a child — feels something is missing.
During an appointment, the doctor suggests Ella participates in an experimental clinical trial to help her. When she signs up, she begins a prescription regimen and has a device implanted in her body. A side effect of the drugs is hallucinations, and she envisions three figures: a grandfather clock, a bed of dead spiders, and a tall woman. It's the tall woman that gives her nightmares and follows her every waking moment. Ella can't shake it. As the world deteriorates around her, she loses her grip on what's real.
While the jump scares are wholly ineffective, the film features a star-turning performance from Agron. She sells each emotional beat with precision, offering nuanced moments that get under your skin. The horror in "Clock" stems from the real-world implications — that a woman's worth lies solely with her ability to have children. How terrifying.
14. Brooklyn 45
Ted Geoghegan's "Brooklyn 45" reads like a stage play. Set in one location, a group of former military personnel meets to catch up and support their troubled host, Lt. Col. Clive Hockstatter (Larry Fessenden), who still struggles with his wife's death. Clive wants answers, so he calls his childhood friends to participate in a seance. The others roll their eyes but decide it's best to go along with Clive's wishes. They owe him.
Throughout "Brooklyn 45," Geoghegan forces the audience to confront their biases when it comes to those who are different. Instead of reacting with hate, the filmmaker asks you to offer compassion and empathy. As the group excavates their metaphorical ghosts, real ones emerge from the other side and seek revenge for their misdeeds.
"Brooklyn 45" might not be everyone's cup of tea, yet its universal appeal is unmistakable. Situated in the aftermath of World War II, battle wounds, both literal and figurative, are still fresh on the character's minds. Any pent-up aggression and paranoia are all too real. They relive their collective traumas and attempt to reconcile the terrible things they've done. But they'll finally have to pay the price. Geoghegan weaves together evergreen ideas that humans have always been awful and the moral implications of blindly following orders. While the scares are light, plenty of twists and turns keep you entranced. "Brooklyn 45" is nothing if not one of the year's most unexpected delights.
13. Family Dinner
In Peter Hengl's "Family Dinner," a young teen named Simi (Nina Katlein) takes a holiday with her aunt Claudia (Pia Hierzegger) and Claudia's husband Stefan (Michael Pink) and son Filipp (Alexander Sladek). Simi desperately wants to lose weight, enlisting Claudia, a popular nutritionist, to help her. The weekend stay should have been a lovely holiday, but what transpires throughout the film is a horrifying journey into hell.
"Family Dinner" explores the dangers of diet culture and the aggressive nature of those who see fat people as less than human. Through a delicate, heartfelt script, Hengl approaches the subject matter with compassion — allowing the audience to see the world from Simi's eyes. She's just a girl, unsure of herself and seeking validation from those around her. Hengl underscores these ideas through the relationships onscreen — Simi and Claudio, Simi and Stefan, and Simi and Filipp. Each dynamic is vastly different from the other. It's these unraveling relationships that are the film's true terror.
12. Holy Sh**!
Set primarily in one location, "Holy Sh**!" follows architect Frank (Thomas Niehaus), who awakens to find himself squashed inside a stinky porta-potty. He has one hour to escape, as the surrounding construction site will be demolished for a new landscaping project. Through his escape attempts, he learns that his boss has it out for him. Director Lukas Rinker proves a brilliant craftsman, making the audience feel as claustrophobic as Frank. The walls push in from all sides. It's suffocating.
Each frame grows narrower and narrower. You can practically feel Frank's pulse pounding in your head. Rinker's precise understanding of space makes "Holy Sh**!" a gruelingly tense experience. Each moment builds and builds until it explodes in the third act. Even when the location briefly changes toward the end, Rinker continues to experiment with spacial awareness and what it means to construct a frame. It's the sort of impressive camera work that makes great cinema. "Holy Sh**!" more than earns its name, that's for sure.
11. Murder, Anyone?
A horror-comedy blend, James Cullen Bressack's "Murder, Anyone?" flips the viewer on their head. Two writers, George (Maurice LaMarche) and Charlie (Charles M. Howell IV), set about writing the next great stage play. Despite his objections, George goes along with the task. He believes writing a blockbuster film would serve them much better in garnering commercial success. They both also struggle with wanting artistic satisfaction. What is art if not fulfilling?
In their work, they cook up a story about a young woman named Bridgette (Galadriel Stineman), who is visited by her neighbor's nephew, Cooper (Kristos Andrews). Cooper has ulterior motives, of course, with plans to snatch a piece of art. The narrative gets convoluted and messy as George and Charlie exchange ideas, rewrite scenes over and over again, and generally butt heads throughout the creative process. The horror comes when Bridgette kills Cooper's racist friend Blain (Spencer Breslin) and later admits she has an insatiable thirst for blood. Also, Cooper is apparently a vampire. There's Blain in a chicken suit, kung-fu zombies, and a blind French medium — oh my!
"Murder, Anyone?" manages to tickle the funny bone while offering a few graphic depictions of violence. Perhaps it fits more comfortably in the comedy genre with flecks of horror, but it still counts. Visually, Bressack brings a polished veneer to the screen, mixing film noir and a "Clue"-style aesthetic. All things considered, it's quite a tasty treat.
10. Sick
Written by "Scream" scribe Kevin Williamson, John Hyams' "Sick" bottles up all the worry, paranoia, and fear of the covid pandemic in a nicely-packaged slasher. When Parker (Gideon Adlon) and her friend Miri (Beth Million) go on an excursion to Parker's family's cabin, a group of intruders crashes the party. Parker's on-again, off-again beau DJ (Dylan Sprayberry) also shows up unexpectedly after following a trail of breadcrumbs posted to Parker's Instagram. The trio must fight for their lives, and boy, do they ever.
"Sick" barrels through its story, not messing around with frivolous exposition or needless character backstory. When the killers are revealed (no spoilers), the film further focuses on the early days of the pandemic, when the uncertainty around the virus caused many to act a fool. Parker is a deeply flawed character, and that's the best kind. Give me all the morally-questionable characters.
"Sick" brings back epic chase scenes (a la "I Know What You Did Last Summer") in a big way. At least three moments will have you perched on the edge of your seat with chest-pounding adrenaline shots right into the system. Those chases are not for the faint of heart. Williamson knew what he was doing, gifting viewers exactly what they've been dying to see in modern horror. And we certainly ate. That's for sure.
9. LandLocked
A mix of sci-fi and horror, "LandLocked" (directed by Paul Owens) tells the tale of a young man named Mason (Mason Owens), who returns to his childhood home before it's set to be demolished. There, he uncovers a vintage video camera and a set of VHS tapes and begins to wander back through the halls of his childhood. Paul Owens captures the sorrowful beauty of growing old, the ephemeral quality of time, and how we never relive our glory days, no matter how hard we try.
As Mason traipses through the property, he loses himself in memories. With each tape, he tumbles into pivotal moments from his youth as they replay like a projection machine around him. Paul Owens crafts his story with enough emotion to bowl you over. You can't escape it. It's as though the walls are closing in, and it's only a matter of time before you feel the crushing blow of a short-lived life. The frames are delicate, yellowed, and slathered in muted colors. It's like flipping through an old scrapbook.
While it's short on actual scares, the real horror stems from the stark reality that we're all victims of our inevitable mortality. Day in and day out, we fight against time's cruel pendulum swing, but it's all a futile existence. We just have to embrace it or become lost in it.
8. Candy Land
Mix a cult with sex work, and you have "Candy Land" (directed by John Swab). Instead of exploiting sex workers for the sake of sensationalism, Swab's take is one of empathy and matter-of-fact presentation. Remy (Olivia Luccardi) is newly emancipated from her cult family, deciding that such a strict, misguided lifestyle no longer suits her. She dreams of something different, even sex work. She's initially trepidatious about entering the business, and a group of young women teach her the ways of making a living.
But Remy harbors ill intent. She's always a little bit off, as though something is bubbling just below the surface. It's tough extricating yourself from a delusional belief system, overcoming one's trauma, and forging a fresh start. She's trying, though, and that means everything. What begins as a gritty, unapologetically-perverse drama quickly erupts into a grisly slasher film. An unknown killer unceremoniously dispatches each sex worker in a gnarly fashion.
Swab's "Candy Land" doesn't mess around. It gets the blood pumping in more ways than one. As Remy infiltrates the group of women, we learn a few disturbing things about her past. The descent into madness claws its way into the brain, and you won't forget that disturbing ending for as long as you live.
7. Horror in the High Desert: Minerva
Found footage is a tough sell. But make it part mockumentary, and you have something far more wide-reaching and accessible. With "Horror in the High Desert: Minerva," filmmaker Dutch Marich builds on his previous entry, 2021's "Horror in the High Desert," by expanding the universe and digging his fingernails deeper into the macabre.
Two separate stories about disappearances are pieced together into an unsettlingly grim picture. One young woman's body is discovered along a desolate stretch of highway, while another vanishes without a trace some distance away. Set in northeastern Nevada, the film possesses a true-crime quality that makes what you see even more chilling. Through interview footage and first-person video, the story settles into the bones, as though what you're witnessing shouldn't be seen in the first place. "Horror in the High Desert: Minerva" burns methodically down a disturbing wick, but the last 20 minutes make it all worth it. Marich displays such accomplished storytelling and craftsmanship that you wonder where he could go next. With a planned third film, he eyes an even more frightening story. Two films in, he's only getting better with each release.
6. Infinity Pool
We don't deserve Mia Goth. Brandon Cronenberg's "Infinity Pool" (arguably her strongest outing to date) yanks the rug right from beneath your feet. When failing novelist James (Alexander Skarsgård) goes on vacation to Li Tolqa, he befriends Goth's Gabi Bauer, a seemingly innocent tourist looking for a good time. When the resort's slimy underbelly reveals itself to be a sado-sexual masochist's wet dream, Gabi unleashes unholy terror on James through a sick game of cat and mouse. In one of the resort's twisted ventures, the rich pay to have their likeness cloned and then killed. That's just the nature of things here. There are no limits. Any and all desires are explored. And what happens on the island stays on the island.
In her own tortured way, Gabi is only fulfilling her darkest and deepest desires. "James-y!" she howls in one of the film's most distressing scenes. But that's not even half of the pain she inflicts on James, who, we learn, has quite the sexual appetite himself. "Infinity Pool" spares no expense in driving nails into the back of your skull. When it all hits the fan, Goth dives even further into bonkers territory to deliver one of the year's most impressively peculiar performances. With his second feature film, Cronenberg demonstrates that he has a twisted mind just like his father, David Cronenberg ("The Fly," "Videodrome"), but exhibits his own singular vision and aesthetic. "Infinity Pool" is one of those career-defining moments that'll live on forever.
5. Scream VI
How "Scream" didn't venture to New York City before now is beyond me. Where co-directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (known together as Radio Silence) restarted the franchise in 2022's "Scream" with a familiar, baton-passing story, the duo ratchet everything up a million notches with "Scream VI." Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera return as Tara and Sam, respectively, and they're still reeling from their emotional and physical trauma. Each deals with their pain in their own way, for better or worse. Jasmin Savoy-Brown and Mason Browning also return as the Meeks-Marton twins.
With NYC as a vast, concrete playground, "Scream VI" uses every chance to deliver the goods when it comes to vertigo-inducing setpieces — that ladder scene alone is a chef's kiss. Ghostface doesn't mess around; they're far more violent and merciless than ever before. When they stab, you feel it in every part of your body. From the twisty opening scene to the surprising finale, "Scream VI" demonstrates that the franchise is far from dead. The next installment certainly has its work cut out — how could Radio Silence possibly outdo themselves?
4. Summoning Sylvia
Co-writers and co-directors Wesley Taylor and Alex Wyse strike a goldmine in horror and humor with "Summoning Sylvia." Sure, the scares are slight, yet the cast's magnetism makes up for it. Following a group of gay men, the story unravels inside a Victorian-style home that the group rented for the weekend to celebrate Larry's (Travis Coles) upcoming nuptials. The fact the house is haunted is just icing on the cake — even Larry bubbles with excitement over Sylvia Lawrence's (Veanne Cox) supposed murder.
Decorated with spooky imagery and bumps in the night, "Summoning Sylvia" revs its engines when the group, led by Nico (Frankie Grande), performs a seance to, well, summon Sylvia. Things go as planned, but Larry and his friends prove ill-prepared for what comes next. Larry's Kuwait-veteran soon-to-be brother-in-law Harrison (Nicholas Logan) arrives, and his presence is far more horrifying than anything Sylvia has in store. Harrison's blatant bigotry drives the story forward, offering a timely reminder of how hate can sometimes be unlearned. Throughout the film, the group contends with both horrors of the literal and figurative variety.
Taylor and Wyse pour their heart and soul into the film. Each frame is never wasted. "Summoning Sylvia" might not be terrifying to a considerable degree, but that doesn't matter. What it lacks in frights, it delivers in its many comedic bits. Travis Cole alone deserves awards for his performance.
3. Skinamarink
A TV set flickers in the blackness. A cartoon's gentle hum fills the room. Two children, Kevin (Lucas Paul) and Kaylee (Dali Rose Tetreault), find themselves locked in their home, where the doors and windows have all disappeared. Their father has also vanished. If that weren't terrifying enough, a voice emerges from the darkness and beacons the children to come upstairs. It's like taking acid and following Alice down the rabbit hole.
Director Kyle Edward Ball sculpts the fear out of your eyeballs. Drawing upon childhood fears, from darkness to being left alone, the director utilizes wide shots, strange camera angles, and empty space to strike terror in your body. It's what you don't see that is most horrifying. As the unseen entity circles closer, its demands grow more grotesque — "Put the knife in your eye" knocks you to the floor. It's not just the stuff of nightmares; it is a living and breathing nightmare.
Despite scathing reviews from the general public, "Skinamarink" is one of the year's most ambitious and experimental releases. And it's most certainly not short on scares — the sort of scares that blanket you like a cold, damp washrag. With its crackling cinematography, not unlike TV static, you get the sense the film is some long-lost relic from another time. As the camera pans to the very last moment, and something ungodly rises out of the darkness, the words "go to sleep" ring like a death knell. Good luck sleeping tonight.
2. The Outwaters
Robbie Banfitch is a found-footage visionary. That's not hyperbole talking — that's truth talking. With "The Outwaters," Banfitch wrangles genre tropes, flips them sideways, and slathers them in time-hoping distortion. The story follows a group of filmmakers heading out into the Mojave desert to shoot a music video. Michelle (Michelle May) is a folky singer-songwriter with high-rise artistic ambitions. With her friends, she hopes to make a visual worthy of her mother; the song in question evokes her memories of her.
Naturally, things go off the rails pretty quickly. Within the first day, eerie sounds boom in the distance, as though the sky is splitting in two. The following evening, a man with an axe is seen standing on the horizon, the night sky strewn above him. What ensues is bloody chaos. Screams echo over the desert. The images are some of the genre's most gutting, most chilling, and most downright terrifying. "The Outwaters" finds Robbie (Banfitch) wandering in the sweltering heat to safety as he uncovers something far grander than he could have predicted. Banfitch's film is one for the ages. Found footage won't ever be the same.
1. Swallowed
Carter Smith's "Swallowed" frightens with both its body horror and its real-life terror around intimacy. Dom (Jose Colon) wants to send off his best friend Benjamin (Cooper Koch) with a chunk of change before moving to LA, so he decides to participate in a drug deal. The cinch is he must swallow the little baggies of drugs and then retrieve them once they emerge from the other end. Dom didn't sign up for this, but he's held at gunpoint and has no other option.
When Dom and Benjamin drive over the border to Canada, a redneck pays them a visit at a roadside rest stop. He punches Dom in the stomach, setting off a series of unfortunate events throughout the rest of the night. Turns out, the little baggies contain hallucinatory insects. From there, Smith turns the dials up to 100. The tension is so thick you could cut it with a serrated knife. Eventually, Dom and Benjamin meet the granddaddy of the drug business, a man named Rich (Mark Patton), who possesses his own horrifying pleasures.
Smith doesn't allow you to get comfortable. He makes you queasy in your seat. With tight, sometimes lingering camera work, Smith peers into the homoerotic gaze. Cinema, particularly horror, has a long history of leering upon the body, both in a clinical and sexual sense. With a cast that also includes Jena Malone, "Swallowed" makes effective use of the male body as a vehicle for horror.