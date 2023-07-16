How To Watch The Blackening At Home

"We can't all die first." The tagline for the horror-comedy "The Blackening" is a reference to a longstanding horror trope where the typically tokenized Black character in a horror film is the first to go. The concept is so well-known, Shudder's phenomenal documentary "Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror" dedicated an entire segment to breaking it down. Based on 3Peat's 2018 short film of the same name, "The Blackening" pokes fun at slashers and delivers one of the strongest satires of the genre in decades. But the film is not just looking to play with the conventions of horror films, it's also a solid-as-hell exploration of Black American culture.

/Film's own Ryan Scott even had the opportunity to interview director Tim Story about the film, who explained that it took over four years to bring the movie to the big screen. The transition from short film to full-blown feature was a raucous success and made for one of the best comedies of 2023. Here's the official synopsis:

"The Blackening" follows a group of Black friends reunited for a Juneteenth weekend getaway only to find themselves trapped in a remote cabin with a masked killer who forces them to play a twisted board game by his rules, which they soon realize ain't no motherf***ing game. The Blackening skewers genre tropes and poses the sardonic question: If the entire cast of a horror movie is Black, who dies first?

With a screenplay by Tracy Oliver ("Girl's Trip") and Dewayne Perkins ("The Amber Ruffin Show"), "The Blackening" stars Grace Byers ("Empire"), Jermaine Fowler ("Coming 2 America"), Melvin Gregg ("House Party'), X Mayo ("American Auto"), Dewayne Perkins ("The Upshaws"), Antoinette Robertson ("Dear White People"), Sinqua Walls ("White Men Can't Jump"), Jay Pharoah ("Saturday Night Live"), Yvonne Orji "Insecure"), and Diedrich Bader ("Veep").

If you somehow missed "The Blackening" in theaters, never fear, because the film will soon arrive at home.