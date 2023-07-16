A Mission: Impossible Film's Length Boils Down To This: 'As Long As It's Entertaining'

Almost every single "Mission: Impossible" film is longer than last. The one exception is "Rogue Nation," which comes in a mere two minutes shorter than its predecessor "Ghost Protocol." Some will surely see the inflating runtimes as a sign of indulgence, which is unavoidable (especially with someone with as much power as Tom Cruise). It doesn't help the optics that the 163-minute "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" is just the first half of a story.

It makes sense why the runtimes get increasingly longer over time. The action set pieces become more ambitious. The plots become all the more intricate and convoluted. The ensemble continues to expand. What is remarkable about the movies getting bigger, though, is that they are able to maintain a level of quality unparalleled in the modern Hollywood franchise machine. In fact, most of the time, each film is better than the previous one. That basically never happens.

People always like to think they like their movies shorter, as if watching a movie is somehow an obligation and that a long movie couldn't justify its own length. But that isn't really what they want. They want movies that are well-paced. A movie should be however long it needs to be, and regarding the "Mission: Impossible" films, no one understands that better than writer/director Christopher McQuarrie and star/producer Tom Cruise. Even though the movies they've made are the longest in the series, that doesn't mean they aren't incredibly judicious about what ends up in the final cut.