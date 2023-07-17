Star Wars' Most Mind-Blowing Plot Twists

Okay, so the majority of the audience watching 2005's "Revenge of the Sith" knows where the story is headed, even if they're watching for the first time. This is the movie when Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) turns to the dark side to become Darth Vader, arguably the quintessential villain in film history. Everybody knows that ... right? Not quite.

In the binge-watch era of enjoying years or sometimes decades of movies or television series in large quantities, modern audiences new to "Star Wars" have a choice. For simplicity's sake — for the sheer notion of story comprehension in such a brief amount of time — some binge-watchers may prefer to view the series in the "timeline order" of the story rather than the "release order" of the movies. George Lucas himself even suggests watching in timeline order.

If a viewer takes this approach and goes in blind, some story points conceived as retroactive backstory are posited as major plot twists. The greatest of which, arguably, is Anakin becoming Vader. "All right," you might be thinking, "that logic makes sense, but there's no way someone doesn't know about Vader's history, even peripherally." That's what I thought too — until I met someone who fell for the whole thing, hook, line, and sinker. She was gobsmacked when she watched "Revenge of the Sith" and realized this character she was invested in since his youth grows up to be the Sith Lord.