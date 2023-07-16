Glenn Howerton Pinpoints It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia's Turning Point

The gang from "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" hasn't changed a whole lot over the years. Eternally stunted and stuck behind their bar, the main characters have evolved very little over their 16 seasons and counting on air. If anything they have become even more despicable, rooting themselves further and further in their almost subhuman behaviors. One character, in particular, started the series as a fairly decent human being but quickly devolved to the level of the rest of the group. Still, it's hard to trace exactly when this change started to take shape. Luckily for us, series co-creator and star Glenn Howerton, who plays Dennis on the show, has identified the turning point for the gang's only female member — Sweet Dee — and how it changed the group dynamic.

As avid fans might already know, the show almost had an entirely different Dee. In the series pilot, the character was portrayed by Jordan Reid, who was dating the series co-creator, star, and showrunner, Rob McElhenney, at the time. This iteration of Dee, which also found its way into the writing of the early episodes of the show, was a lot less similar to the rest of the characters than the Dee we have all come to know and love. In fact, Sweet Dee was actually an unironic nickname at first.

"Rob [McElhenney] named my character 'Sweet Dee' as a nod to her optimistic personality, which was originally intended to contrast sharply with the guys' misanthropy," Reid wrote in a 2016 blog post.

But once Kaitlin Olson was cast in the series, she encouraged her co-stars to re-think her character. Olson didn't want to play the straight woman alongside three comedians: She wanted Dee to be just as despicable as the guys.