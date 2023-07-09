Mad Max: The Road Warrior's Feral Child Had To Be Tricked Into Acting Terrified

Acting is an incredibly strange profession. We talk about acting as though it's this spiritual calling where you inhabit another person's skin, but at the end of the day, it's an extremely technical profession. You need to be able to hit your mark, find your light, calibrate the size of the performance for what kind of shot has been framed, move in a certain way, and have seemingly spontaneous reactions to things that aren't spontaneous in the least. Yes, there is freedom to be had, but it is always within a controlled environment. For someone new to that way of working, it can be incredibly jarring. And incredibly funny.

This is especially true with child actors. Some people become actors because they want to tap into that childlike sense of play, but child actors innately have that. They understand the reality of playing pretend better than anyone, and because acting is far more precise than improvising a scenario on the playground with your friends, they can so easily be yanked out of the moment because the controlled nature of filmmaking immediately breaks the reality of play for them. Take a look at the behind-the-scenes documentaries about "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," and you'll see director Chris Columbus struggling to wrangle a bunch of children into not laughing and locking into the scene.

George Miller faced a similar issue on the set of "The Road Warrior" with the Feral Child played by Emil Minty. The apocalyptic hellscape of the "Mad Max" films isn't exactly conducive to a happy-go-lucky time, but Miller found it somewhat difficult to stop his child actor from outright laughing and having a good time on camera. So, he needed to devise a solution to truly unsettle the kid, and it was a (fake) bloody one.