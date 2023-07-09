An Insidious And Sinister Crossover Probably Won't Happen, But We Can Dream, Right?

"Insidious" is about various people tormented in haunted houses by parasitic demons who come from a mysterious, foggy void known as The Further. "Sinister," in contrast, is about a demonic force known as Bagul who creates snuff films featuring unfortunate families that cross his path. So how do you even begin to mash these franchises together? Perhaps Bagul can be a resident of The Further. Perhaps a family moves into a new home only to have to deal with snuff films and an otherworldly dimension.

But I have another suggestion: why not get "The Conjuring" involved in this, too? "The Conjuring" franchise primarily focuses on Ed and Lorraine Warren, married paranormal researchers who know all about ghosts, ghouls, and demons. "The Conjuring" is not a Blumhouse property, but hey, contracts could be worked out. The most obvious choice here would be for Ed and Lorraine to take a case that involves both The Further and the sinister home movies from Bugul. Since the bulk of "The Conjuring" movies are set in the past, it's unlikely the Warrens would run into the Lamberts, the family at the center of the "Insidious" movies. And everyone who runs afoul of Bagul turns up dead, so there's no one left to return on that front. But that's okay — The Further has seemingly always been around, and so has Bagul, which opens the door for Ed and Lorraine to investigate in the past. Lorraine could even use her psychic powers to look into The Further, and Ed could, oh, I dunno, play the guitar or something.