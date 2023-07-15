A Heat Wave In England Caused Major Modifications To Star Wars: A New Hope's Pilot Costumes

Mark Hamill is a national treasure. He frequently responds to fans on social media, does the best Joker voice in history (fight me), and has a great sense of humor about the world and his work in "Star Wars." Hamill also gives out all sorts of fun information about shooting the various projects he's been involved with over the years. Of course, some of the best stories are about the making of the very first "Star Wars" film, before it was given the moniker of "A New Hope," because no one had any idea of how huge it would be at the time.

One of the behind-the-scenes tidbits that Hamill revealed is short and sweet, but there is just something so amusing about it. Before you read this, you should know that you'll never be able to watch the scenes at the end of the film when the X-wing fighter pilots are doing their Death Star trench run without thinking about this bit of trivia.

Back in 2019, a Twitter user asked Hamill, "Seeing how it's 'national trivia day,' do you have any little known facts to bestow upon us?" As it turns out, Hamill most certainly did, and it involves a bit of stripping down on set.