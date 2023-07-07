Does Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Have A Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide
It's been five years since we last saw Tom Cruise grace the silver screen as Ethan Hunt in "Mission: Impossible – Fallout." That film was a gigantic hit, and Paramount quickly set about reuniting director Christopher McQuarrie with Cruise once again for not one but two more globe-trotting, action flicks. Unfortunately, a global pandemic got in the way, delaying those plans a bit. But now, the wait is over as "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One" is making its way to theaters. Now the only question is, does the action end when the credits start rolling? Or is there more to it?
Credits scenes have become commonplace for big franchise films these days, particularly ones where there is a "Part Two" coming in the not-too-distant future. While these movies have typically not ventured into credits scene territory, this might seem like the time to change things up. So, does "Dead Reckoning" have a credits scene? We've got the spoiler-free answer for you! Seriously, no spoilers. So proceed without fear. Let's get into it.
Does Dead Reckoning have a credits scene?
Put simply, no. There is nothing but names and music playing during the credits in "Dead Reckoning, Part One." No mid-credits scene, no post-credits scene, no tease of anything to come. So this will be very much like the previous six films in the franchise, with everything of note happening before the credits start rolling. That being the case, those who have been waiting patiently to use the bathroom can do so as soon as the credits start rolling without fear of missing out.
McQuarrie directed the film (you can read our review here), working from a screenplay he wrote alongside Erik Jendresen ("Band of Brothers"). The stacked cast also includes familiar faces such as Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Henry Czerny. Hayley Atwell ("Agent Carter"), Esai Morales ("Arrow"), Pom Klementieff ("Avengers: Infinity War"), Shea Whigham ("Boardwalk Empire"), Cary Elwes ("Saw"), Mark Gatiss ("Sherlock"), Indira Varma ("Game of Thrones"), and Rob Delaney ("Deadpool") round out the ensemble.
"Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One" hits theaters on July 12, 2023. You can read the official synopsis for the film below.
In Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan's past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most.