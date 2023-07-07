Does Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Have A Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide

Put simply, no. There is nothing but names and music playing during the credits in "Dead Reckoning, Part One." No mid-credits scene, no post-credits scene, no tease of anything to come. So this will be very much like the previous six films in the franchise, with everything of note happening before the credits start rolling. That being the case, those who have been waiting patiently to use the bathroom can do so as soon as the credits start rolling without fear of missing out.

McQuarrie directed the film (you can read our review here), working from a screenplay he wrote alongside Erik Jendresen ("Band of Brothers"). The stacked cast also includes familiar faces such as Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Henry Czerny. Hayley Atwell ("Agent Carter"), Esai Morales ("Arrow"), Pom Klementieff ("Avengers: Infinity War"), Shea Whigham ("Boardwalk Empire"), Cary Elwes ("Saw"), Mark Gatiss ("Sherlock"), Indira Varma ("Game of Thrones"), and Rob Delaney ("Deadpool") round out the ensemble.

"Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One" hits theaters on July 12, 2023. You can read the official synopsis for the film below.