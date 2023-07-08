The Latest Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Is Directed By A Horror Master

The most recent episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," called "Among the Lotus Eaters," follows the U.S.S. Enterprise to the planet Rigel VII which has an eerie and damaging effect on the crew. It seems that anyone on the planet — or in orbit — begins to experience massive memory loss. Basic things like language and learned skills remain in their brains, but the entire crew begins to forget their names, the name of the ship they're on, and anything related to their identity. Halfway through the episode, there's an unnerving scene where the crew is all wandering the corridors of the Enterprise, looking at each other, looking at the walls, and not recognizing anything. Naturally, they're all confused and terrified.

When it first began in 1966, "Star Trek" might rightly have been described as a horror program. The first season features multiple monsters and murders, each one more terrifying than the last. Little kids likely recall the nightmare-inducing visage of Balok, the evil-looking alien from "The Corbomite Maneuver." Or the scene in "Charlie X" wherein the title character uses his spiteful godlike powers to make a woman's face disappear. The horror elements of "Star Trek" would reappear from time to time over the franchise's history. One of the scariest things of all time is the scene in the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "Night Terrors" when Dr. Crusher (Gates McFadden) finds herself in a morgue ... and the bodies begin sitting up on their own. Even "Strange New Worlds" already dabbled in horror with the episode "All Those Who Wander" in its first season.

It should surprise readers to learn, then, that "Lotus Eaters" was directed by a known horror luminary, Eduardo Sánchez, the co-director of the 1999 earth-shattering hit "The Blair Witch Project."