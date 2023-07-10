The Forgotten '80s Slasher That Brought Us A Carnival From Hell

The middle section of the movie should be interminable. Nelson lets his narrative engine idle and asks us to invest in the hopes and dreams and dead-end bitterness of a surprisingly varied ensemble cast as they flit about the carnival. You've got your standard machete fodder in six fun-loving townies (who get stoned and goof around on the various attractions), and the adults who frown at their antics. But there are also peripheral characters like the coach's ex-girlfriend, who, upon being rebuffed anew, trashes his convertible with whipped cream. Elliott's dialogue is witless at every turn (save for Grannie's trenchant "If his brains were TNT, he couldn't muster a good fart"), but, again, the actors are fully committed to the production. They're having a blast. And Nelson, who grew up as a performer and, eventually, director on the public stage as the elder son of TV's Ozzie and Harriet Nelson, gives every member of the cast their moment to shine. They're not virtuoso actors, but they are believable in their roles.

It's almost a shame when Nelson has to start knocking these folks off, but he does so with all the technical elan his low budget will allow. This means knowing how to light a fogged-up forest and resorting to tried-and-true special effect trickery. The kills are above average for a cheapie '80s slasher. The severed hands clenching at the edge of a freshly dug grave, and the poor young woman who gets torn in half after plunging through a rotting staircase are gruesome highlights. Nelson badly telegraphs what could've been a satisfying killer reveal, but at least we get to see the monster die a definitive, no-sequel-for-you death.

Best of all, the carnival setting is a total misdirect. You go in expecting a retread of Tobe Hooper's "The Funhouse," but, in the end, the carnival is just a slightly sinister backdrop. There are no scuzzy barkers, no weirdo ride operators, and absolutely no geeks. For once, it's the folks of a cozy little town who bring evil to the merry-go-round.

"Death Screams" is primo trash for those that know from dumpster diving.