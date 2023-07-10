Ethan Coen Says He Never Would've Made Drive Away Dolls With Joel

Joel and Ethan Coen exploded onto the indie filmmaking scene in 1984 with the terse crime film "Blood Simple," a bloody and raw picture that was unlike the genre films that surrounded it on either side. When their film "Raising Arizona" was released in 1987, it was clear that the brothers were important new voices in the then-expanding indie movie scene. Throughout the next decade-and-a-half, the Coens' brand of bleakly whimsical crime movies became a welcome staple in cinemas and provided an antidote to the dull blockbusters of the 1990s. (Would you rather watch the Coen Brothers' "Fargo," or the dishwater-dull 'splode-fest "Independence Day" in the theater next door?) Collectively, their movies have received 42 Academy Award nominations.

With the 2021 film "The Tragedy of Macbeth," however, Joel and Ethan seem to have begun traveling on separate creative paths for the first time in their careers. Joel wrote and directed the dour Shakespearean murder flick without input from Ethan, revealing that the tragic folly of Coen Brothers characters perhaps came from the elder brother. Ethan, meanwhile, has co-written and directed the upcoming "Drive-Away Dolls," a high-energy crime-laced road movie about two 20-something lesbians evading gangsters that's scheduled to open in theaters on September 22, 2023. It seems the "quirky" comedic tone of the Coens' movies came from the younger brother.

In the most recent issue of Empire Magazine, Ethan revealed that, indeed, the two Coens will likely be making movies separately from now on. While the two brothers made multiple excellent, zeitgeist-rattling movies together, something like "Drive-Away Dolls" would not have been made with Joel's input.