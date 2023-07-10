Foundation's David S. Goyer Shares His Biggest Criticism Of Season 1 And How He Fixed It In Season 2 [Exclusive]

Isaac Asimov's "Foundation" books are a Very Serious series of science fiction novels, and the Apple TV+ adaptation follows suit. Even as the streaming adaptation incorporated more action and spectacle alongside Asimov's brainy ideas (a choice that was not only necessary, but one that paid off), showrunner David S. Goyer and his team hewed close to Asimov's original tone. This is a story told on a galactic scale, one about the fate of civilization spread across thousands of years. It's an epic story, and one that could veer into silliness if you weren't asked to accept its reality. Who has room for jokes when the stakes are so high?

Well, there is a big difference between "jokes" and "humor," and Goyer himself seems to recognize this. Speaking with /Film's Vanessa Armstrong ahead of the premiere of the second season, the showrunner acknowledged the chief criticism levied against the first season — yes, it was all oppressively serious at times. And yes, he took that criticism to heart and deliberately introduced new characters who were capable of lending the show some much-needed levity.