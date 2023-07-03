Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Has Another MacGuffin From Indy's Past, But Not In Other Movies

This article contains spoilers for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."

You might notice a trend in the Indiana Jones films. The artifact Dr. Jones is going after in the opening sequence is never the main focus of the movie. In "Raiders of the Lost Ark" it's the fertility idol, in "Temple of Doom" it's a big diamond, in "The Last Crusade" it's the Cross of Coronado and in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" it's the Spear of Destiny.

Strangely enough, the only Indiana Jones movie that doesn't start with a fake MacGuffin is "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," which has the Russians going after the body of an alien right off the bat. Granted, that's not the Crystal Skull itself, but it's tied directly to the main artifact being hunted throughout the movie.

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" goes back to the tried and true formula by having Indy and his new sidekick, Basil (Toby Jones) trying to stop the Nazis from absconding with the Holy Lance, also known as the Holy Spear, the Spear of Destiny, and the Lance of Longinus, which is supposedly the spear that pierced the side of Jesus Christ while he was on the cross.

It is revealed right away that the Spear of Destiny is an obvious fake, even though the train the Germans are running away with is filled with real artifacts, including half of Archimedes's Dial which becomes the object everyone is after for the rest of the movie.

Turns out, Dr. Jones has encountered the real Spear of Destiny before, but you have to dig into the comic books to get that story.