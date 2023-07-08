Josh Duhamel Flew An Actual Fighter Jet To Prepare For Transformers

While Lennox doesn't fly a jet himself in "Transformers," a squadron of them does come to his aid during the final battle, distracting Blackout while the Colonel lands a killing blow with a grenade launcher. Not all the jets help the heroes though — the Decepticon Starscream transforms into an F-22 Raptor. During the third act, he uses his vehicle mode to blend into the bomber squad. Shifting back and forth between robot and jet mode, Starscream picks three of the jets off one by one, jumping on top of one, shooting down the other, then finally knocking the other one apart with a quick kick.

This 25 seconds is the best action beat in the movie. It's a wide shot and when it does go in for a close-up, the camera follows along with the forward momentum of Starscream and the jets. Uncharacteristically for Bay, it all unfolds in an almost unbroken take: only five cuts, one establishing shot of Starscream transforming as the jets approach the city skyline, three quick shots to show a doomed pilot's reaction, and then two separate 10-second-long segments of Starscream destroying the jets. For Michael Bay, staying on a shot for 10 seconds might as well be staying on one for an hour.

This all means the subject movement in the beat is far easier to track than most of the other action in the movie. Plus, it's a rare moment when we get to see the Decepticons tearing their targets apart, not being blown to pieces themselves. Such moments got only rarer as the films went on. Bay may love All-American heroes like Lennox, but I think his "Transformers" films did a disservice to the Decepticons by making them such easy fodder for the U.S. military.