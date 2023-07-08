Spider-Man 2099's LYLA In Across The Spider-Verse Took Cues From Halo And The Flintstones

As the Spider-Man of the year 2099, Miguel O'Hara (Oscar Isaac) has access to technology that fellow Spider-People don't. One of them is his assistant — an artificial intelligence named LYrate Lifeform Approximation, or LYLA (Greta Lee). AI may be harmful here in reality, but LYLA is a big help to her boss even if she doesn't spare him from sarcasm. Miguel is such a brooding scold that LYLA has to make up the usual Spider-Man quip quotient.

A superhero with an AI helper calls to mind the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), but unlike J.A.R.V.I.S. (Paul Bettany) or F.R.I.D.A.Y. (Kerry Condon), LYLA isn't just a disembodied voice. She has a virtual, human avatar: a young woman with short brown hair, a white fur coat, and pink sunglasses with heart-shaped lenses.

Like Miguel, LYLA first appears in the post-credits scene of "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse." She jumps around the screen every half-second as if flashing in and out of existence — it's a representation of her presence in keeping with the movie's mile-a-minute animation.

LYLA and Miguel return for larger parts (and with enhanced designs) in the sequel, "Across The Spider-Verse." In the book "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie," Visual Effects Supervisor Mike Lasker says: "For LYLA, we built on the technology that we had invented for her on the first film, and evolved it into an even more complex set of animating layers that gave her a sophisticated digital structure."

While LYLA isn't an invention of the "Spider-Verse" movies (she debuted in "Spider-Man 2099" #1 by Peter David and Rick Leonardi), the movie's creative team gave their own spin on the character. Co-director Kemp Powers described her in "The Art of the Movie" as Miguel's only confidant and friend, calling her "equal parts Cortana and the Great Gazoo."