Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Knows The Value Of Antonio Banderas

Banderas' baritone voice is like a seductive growl, whether he's speaking English or his native Spanish tongue. Indeed, he voices Puss in Boots in not just the English-language versions of "Shrek," but the Spanish dubs too. For 2022's "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," he got to display his singing talent in both languages.

Some of Banderas' best roles are purely in Spanish. Pedro Almodóvar, Spain's finest living filmmaker, has two muses: if one of his movies doesn't star Penélope Cruz, odds are good it will star Antonio Banderas. "Tie Me Up, Tie Me Down" tests the limits of Banderas' charisma, for he plays a man whose idea of courting an actress is kidnapping her. Somehow, he still manages to charm both her and the audience. "The Skin I Live In" finally reaches those limits, with Banderas' creepy performance as a deranged plastic surgeon, one who becomes a monster in trying to avenge his daughter's death.

In 2019, Almodóvar trusted Banderas to act out his life story in "Pain and Glory" — the movie is about a gay Spanish filmmaker named Salvador Mallo (Banderas), showing him both in late middle age and childhood. It's Banderas' most muted performance — Salvador has lost his spark and is living with the triple burden of depression, health struggles, and drug addiction. The melancholy is all the sadder because we know Banderas can be such a lively performer. The filmmakers of "Dial of Destiny" did too, which is why they deferred to him in giving Renaldo a screen presence.

