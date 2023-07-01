Florence Pugh Didn't Read A Good Person Despite Living With Zach Braff While He Wrote It

Cohabitating with a creative means that sometimes the act of making art can spill out into other aspects of life. For actor Florence Pugh, however, living with writer and director Zach Braff while he wrote the film "A Good Person" was surprisingly un-invasive. In fact, she didn't read any of the script at all until after Braff was completely finished with it and they were headed into production with her as the star.

In the film, Pugh plays a young woman who becomes addicted to opioids after a catastrophic car accident and has to try and put her life back together and pick up the pieces without painkillers. Braff wrote the screenplay to deal with some grief of his own, and input parts of Pugh's own life and personality into her character, making it a deeply personal role that took a great deal out of the actor.

It must have been a surprise to read the finished screenplay and finally know what her partner had been writing about for all of that time (the two began dating in 2019, and have since split). Nonetheless, Pugh tackled the role with aplomb. In an interview with Variety, she revealed her personal history with "A Good Person," and shared her feelings on having a role written specifically for her.