Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Indiana Jones Character Is A Fascinating Reflection Of Indy's Best And Worst Moments

This article contains spoilers for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."

One of the standouts of the latest Indiana Jones adventure is newcomer Phoebe Waller-Bridge. I mean, "newcomer" is a relative term. She's a newcomer to the series, of course, but if you've been paying attention you'll know that Waller-Bridge is a badass already. Between her tour de force as a writer, producer, and actor in "Fleabag" and her charismatic turn as L3-37 in "Solo: A Star Wars Story" she's already established herself as someone to watch, but she really turned it up a notch in "Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny" (read our review here) as Helena Shaw, where she straight up steals every scene she's in from her beloved co-star, who also happens to be the titular character.

Why do we love Helena Shaw so much? That answer is more complex than just "Phoebe Waller-Bridge is great!" She absolutely is and you can not deny that her lively performance does a lot to lift up every scene she's in, but that's just part of the equation that makes her the standout of the movie. The other part of the equation is how the character was conceived.