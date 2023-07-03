Indiana Jones Creator George Lucas Never Would Have Taken Dial Of Destiny's Big Swing If He Were Still In Charge

Spoilers belong in a museum! Or at least behind a major spoiler warning, as this article discusses the granddaddy of spoilers from "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."

After "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" brought the original trilogy to a satisfying close in 1989, franchise creators George Lucas and Steven Spielberg struggled mightily to figure out a way to deliver another worthy sequel to the fans who so passionately wanted another adventure. Star Harrison Ford was getting up there in age, enough time had passed that it became clear a new approach was sorely needed, and all those years in development only made the pressure that much higher to live up to and exceed everyone's expectations. So when "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" finally made its way into theaters in 2008, audiences were mixed over some particularly risky choices: The addition of Shia LaBeouf's Mutt Williams, the noticeably digital sheen that felt at odds with the aesthetics of the previous movies, and that little matter of introducing interdimensional beings through the MacGuffin of the eponymous Crystal Skull.

The release of "Dial of Destiny" seems to have done much to get things back on track (you can peruse /Film's review by Lex Briscuso here), but it certainly goes to some fascinating places — quite literally — in its final act. That's right, we're talking about the inclusion of actual time travel that takes Indy, his troublemaking sidekick/goddaughter Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), and a cabal of Nazis led by Dr. Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen) from 1969 to, uh, roughly 200 BCE. Surely for a series steeped in magic, the supernatural, and extraterrestrials, Lucas himself would've gladly taken a similar swing had he remained in charge ... right?

Well, incredibly enough, an old interview he once conducted strongly suggests otherwise.