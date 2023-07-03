One Of Across The Spider-Verse's Best Scenes Sparked A Funny Chat About Spider-People Butts

This article contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" is chock full of impressively animated scenes, but none left audiences as collectively breathless as the moment in which Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) took a stunning nosedive off a skyscraper, making a literal leap of faith that gave the world chills. While there might not be a frontrunner scene in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" that had the same universally mind-blowing effect, I know which one left me the most in awe. Early in the film, when Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) stepped off the edge of Brooklyn's Williamsburg Bank building, I was so dazzled by the moment when the world shifted around her to accommodate her upside-down perspective, I almost cried.

The whole sequence is golden. In it, Gwen and Miles sit side-by-side upside down, sharing a moment that's friendly, romantic, and wistful in turn. The animation is impressive to a degree that's almost hard to comprehend, and while the scene itself is quiet and emotional, it's also just as astonishing as any of the movie's flashier sequences. The team behind the movie went long on the process of making this scene in the new book "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie," and in between making insightful comments about the tone, details, and setting of the scene, they addressed one detail that audiences might have been wondering about: how are these two even sitting upside down in the first place?!