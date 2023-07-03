In The Witcher Season 3, Who Is The Woman Without A Voice, And What Happened To Her Face?

Lots of people have been after Ciri, but Rience is one of the scariest. He's a dangerous mage with strong fire powers, and he tortures Jaskier (Joey Batey) for information on Ciri before Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) comes to his rescue. The woman he answers to is Lydia, and she's even scarier. In season 2, she used a blood ritual to try and find Ciri using some of her blood, and the magic went wrong, horribly disfiguring Lydia. She is "the woman without a voice" because she has no lower jaw and uses powerful magic to hide her flaws, speaking only through telepathy. She's also the woman without a face, according to Rience, as we see him touch the illusion and some of her burned, warped true face is revealed.

In the books that "The Witcher" is based on, written by Andrzej Sapkowski, Rience and Lydia are working for Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu), the leader of the Brotherhood. In the Netflix series their connection isn't quite as clear, but Vilgefortz is clearly even more two-faced than Lydia. The Brotherhood is a den of vipers, and he's the top snake. If he's hiring known criminals like Rience and Lydia to be his searching tendrils throughout the kingdoms, then he's even more dangerous than anyone possibly could have guessed. Everyone wants to find and control Ciri for their own reasons, but Vilgefortz and his cronies are probably the biggest threats going into the back half of season 3.

"The Witcher" season 3, part 1 is now streaming on Netflix.