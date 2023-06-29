The Afterparty Season 2 Review: The Genre-Jumping Murder-Mystery Returns To Prove It Still Has A Pulse

"This is not a sequel!" returning character Aniq (Sam Richardson) comedically insists early on in the season 2 premiere of "The Afterparty." The statement implicitly promises that this next batch of episodes of the well-received whodunnit series will steer clear of many of the tropes (and pitfalls) that have bedeviled plenty of other original properties — particularly ones that enjoyed breakthrough attention and quickly garnered calls for a follow-up. While that's usually not a problem for television, the Christopher Miller-created series seemed primed to become a victim of its own success. Based on the very specific premise of a high school reunion afterparty marred by a shocking murder (RIP Xavier, pronounced with a Z, naturally) and highlighted by the "mind movie" gimmick allowing each suspect to recollect their own version of events filtered through several distinct genres, any subsequent season would seem to have only two choices. Either take the "Knives Out" route of hitching its wagon to Tiffany Haddish's Detective Danner alone and forgo any of the other fan-favorite characters/suspects introduced in season 1, or commit to the incredibly unlikely coincidence that anyone from the ensemble cast the first time around would manage to find themselves in the middle of yet another inexplicable death ... and at another afterparty, at that.

Thankfully, in quintessential Phil Lord and Christopher Miller fashion (both of whom are credited producers), Miller and his writing team chose to have their cake and eat it, too. Season 2 begins by following the now-established romance between Aniq and Zoë (Zoë Chao), our two main holdovers from last year. This time, the wedding of Zoë's younger sister Grace (Poppy Liu) becomes the new main setting as the premiere wisely breezes right to the inevitable murder: that of Grace's socially awkward and fabulously wealthy groom, Edgar (Zach Woods) ... and his beloved pet lizard, Roxana. When the decision is made to temporarily hold off on involving the police, Aniq wrangles the now-retired Danner into the mix again.

And just like that, we're off to the races with another hilarious, unpredictable, and devilishly smart whodunnit that will keep you guessing until the end.