The Bear Creator Is Directing A Movie Martin Scorsese, Michael Mann, And William Friedkin Almost Made

Prior to his hit series "The Bear," show creator Christopher Storer cut his teeth directing stand-up specials for Bo Burnham (he made "what." and "Make Happy"). His first success with directing scripted dramas came in 2019 with the release of the Hulu series "Ramy." Storer also produced notable indie films like "Eighth Grade" (which Burnham wrote and directed) and Dave Franco's directorial debut "The Rental." "The Bear," a series about a chef who takes it upon himself to revive his late brother's ailing Italian beef sandwich restaurant, has become a big success on Hulu, and it seems that Storer is now looking at a new high-profile job as a result.

According to Deadline, Storer has been hired as the director of "The Winter of Frankie Machine," based on the 2006 thriller novel by Don Winslow. As of this writing, Storer has no feature-directing experience, although he has been developing a film called "The Last Drop" since at least 2019. As such, he might seem to be a curious choice for the "Frankie Machine" movie, as it is a high-profile thriller that has passed through some pretty prestigious hands. Winslow's novel was optioned for film adaptation as far back as 2005, and Robert De Niro, Michael Mann, William Friedkin, and Martin Scorsese all held it briefly.

Winslow's novel centers on Frank "Frankie Machine" Machianno, a former mafia hitman who is asked to come out of retirement to oversee a meeting between mob syndicates from Los Angeles and Detroit. The meeting, of course, is revealed to be a set-up to assassinate Frank for his many crimes. He escapes being murdered and goes on the run, trying to figure out which of his many, many enemies is trying to kill him. De Niro was initially interested in the main role.