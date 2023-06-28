Does Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Have A Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide

Right up top, we can tell you no, there are no credits scenes of any kind attached to "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." There isn't even any sort of noteworthy tease of anything to come, or a fun little tag at the end of the credits. Once the credits start rolling, that's truly it. There is no need to fear missing out for those who need to make a break for the lobby to use the bathroom.

James Mangold ("Logan," "Ford v Ferrari") is in the director's chair for Indy's last ride, marking the first time in the history of the franchise that Steven Spielberg isn't behind the camera. Spielberg had intended to make the film for many years but eventually decided to focus on other projects such as "The Fabelmans," paving the way for Mangold to take over.

The cast also includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge ("Fleabag"), Antonio Banderas ("Pain and Glory"), John Rhys-Davies ("Raiders of the Los Ark"), Shaunette Renee Wilson ("Black Panther"), Thomas Kretschmann ("Das Boot"), Toby Jones ("Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"), Boyd Holbrook ("Logan"), Olivier Richters ("Black Widow"), Ethann Isidore ("Mortel"), and Mads Mikkelsen ("Casino Royale"). Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel serve as producers, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas on board as executive producers. The legendary John Williams also returned to compose the film's score.

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" hits theaters on June 30, 2023.