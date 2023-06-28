Does Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Have A Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide
It's been a full 15 years since Harrison Ford picked up the whip and fedora, but the actor is finally back as the legendary Indiana Jones for one last adventure. After years of trying to get the movie made, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" is upon us, representing the end of a journey more than 40 years in the making. Now, for a very important question: does the journey for Dr. Jones end when the credits begin rolling? Or is there more to it in the form of a credits scene of some kind?
Historically speaking, the "Indiana Jones" films haven't dealt with post-credits scenes or anything of the like. But this film is being released by Disney and, thanks in large part to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, credits scenes have become far more commonplace for franchise films. For those planning to see Ford's last ride as Indy, we're here to give you a spoiler-free guide to the movie's credit scene situation. Seriously, no spoilers of any kind here, so proceed without fear. Let's get into it.
Does Dial of Destiny have a credits scene?
Right up top, we can tell you no, there are no credits scenes of any kind attached to "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." There isn't even any sort of noteworthy tease of anything to come, or a fun little tag at the end of the credits. Once the credits start rolling, that's truly it. There is no need to fear missing out for those who need to make a break for the lobby to use the bathroom.
James Mangold ("Logan," "Ford v Ferrari") is in the director's chair for Indy's last ride, marking the first time in the history of the franchise that Steven Spielberg isn't behind the camera. Spielberg had intended to make the film for many years but eventually decided to focus on other projects such as "The Fabelmans," paving the way for Mangold to take over.
The cast also includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge ("Fleabag"), Antonio Banderas ("Pain and Glory"), John Rhys-Davies ("Raiders of the Los Ark"), Shaunette Renee Wilson ("Black Panther"), Thomas Kretschmann ("Das Boot"), Toby Jones ("Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"), Boyd Holbrook ("Logan"), Olivier Richters ("Black Widow"), Ethann Isidore ("Mortel"), and Mads Mikkelsen ("Casino Royale"). Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel serve as producers, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas on board as executive producers. The legendary John Williams also returned to compose the film's score.
"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" hits theaters on June 30, 2023.