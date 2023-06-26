Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Director Didn't Want To Be A Part Of A Franchise

The first four films in the Indiana Jones film series were directed by Steven Spielberg, the last one being "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" in 2008. Fifteen years later, the series will be returning for what is presumed to be its final chapter with "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," due in theaters on June 30, 2023. "Dial" was directed by James Mangold, the filmmaker behind Oscar darlings like "Girl, Interrupted," "Walk the Line," and "Ford v Ferrari," as well as notable genre films like "3:10 to Yuma," and "Knight and Day." He also directed two of the films in the X-Men series, "The Wolverine" and "Logan." The latter is handily one of the best superhero films ever made.

Despite his involvement in the X-Men movies, and now in the fifth Indiana Jones picture, Mangold is ambivalent about gigantic commercial film franchises. In a recent interview with Variety, Mangold talked about Hollywood's utter dearth of creativity, and how gigantic ultra-commercial tentpoles are ruining the cinematic landscape. Just as many critics and audiences have noticed, Mangold seems to feel that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has trained audiences to see every film as a smaller piece of a gigantic super-narrative. Working in such a creative milieu, Mangold says, is tantamount to working in television. He doesn't like to view cinema as a prolonged TV exercise, saying "I am interested in making something that works from beginning to end — to curtain."

As such, when Mangold was offered a chance to direct an Indiana Jones movie, his initial reaction was to say no. This was not necssarily an "opportunity" for Mangold, at least not in terms of success or commercial clout.