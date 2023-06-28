Stranger Things Season 5 Brings In Prey And 10 Cloverfield Lane Director Dan Trachtenberg

It may be a little while before we actually see "Stranger Things" season 5 but when we do, it will include an episode from one heck of a talented director. Netflix has announced that Dan Trachtenberg, who most recently directed the "Predator" prequel "Prey" for Hulu, is set to helm an episode of the show's final season. The company confirmed the news in a press release, revealing that the filmmaker will help bring the beloved sci-fi series to a close when the time comes to roll camera.

Netflix didn't say which episode, specifically, that Trachtenberg will direct in the final season of "Stranger Things." Though, if it's anything like season 4 of the series, he may end up getting to direct something about as long as a movie, given that all of the episodes were well over an hour, with the finale stretching a massive two hours and 30 minutes. That just means Trachtenberg will have more to time flex his skills working with Eleven and the gang in Hawkins.

There's no word yet on precisely how long the fifth season will be, but it was previously revealed that the first episode of the season will be titled "The Crawl." Work on the show is currently at a stand-still due to the ongoing writers' strike, although we did learn recently though that "Terminator" star Linda Hamilton has joined the cast for the upcoming season. It seems Netflix is stacking the deck for the show's big goodbye.