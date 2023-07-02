The Succession Scream-Off Between Hugo And Greg We Never Got To See

Jesse Armstrong's magnificent series "Succession" came to an end in May of 2023, but fans still can't stop talking about the ride of its five-year reign as the best show on television. Will a day come when we aren't still screaming lines like "I am the eldest boy," "You are not serious people," or "You little slime puppy?" When that day comes, I hope I'm not around for it. One of the show's unsung heroes is Hugo Baker, played to kiss-ass perfection by Fisher Stevens. As one of the members of the Waystar Royco old guard, Hugo's role as the Senior Vice President of Communication for Parks and Cruises meant that he worked intimately with the entire Roy family, much to their annoyance. Hugo wasn't so much a "yes man" as he was someone desperately trying to stay on the good side of whoever writes his checks.

It's why Hugo has such a memorable moment in the penultimate episode of the series when he pledges his loyalty to Kendall Roy by delivering a demeaned "woof, woof" after being told, "You'll be my dog but the scraps from the table will be millions." Hugo may not have made the biggest strategic moves, but he was a vital player in the world of "Succession" and I personally would have welcomed more screen time.

However, in an interview with Insider, Stevens confessed that one of his all-time favorite Hugo scenes is one that never made it to air. "It deserved to be left on the cutting-room floor, but in episode 3 this season, Hugo did something that was my favorite thing no one will ever see," he said. Well, color me intrigued.