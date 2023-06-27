You Can Now Watch The Entire First Episode Of Silo On Twitter
While other streaming services are preoccupied with gutting their libraries of original films and series or re-inventing cable with extra steps, Apple TV+ continues to put together the strongest lineup of exclusive shows on the market. With a roster that includes underrated dramedies like "Shrinking," the effervescent musical parody/loving homage "Schmigadoon!", and period literary adaptations that range from the heart-wrenching "Pachinko" to the intriguingly unconventional "The Essex Serpent," Apple TV+ is the place to go if you're looking for an eclectic blend of adult-focused genre series.
Don't think I'm forgetting about all you sci-fi enthusiasts out there! If epic, grandiose cosmic drama and power struggles are your bag, there's "Foundation," but if a modest, thought-provoking mystery box series is more your speed, then "Silo" is the Apple streaming title for you. The show, which is based on Hugh Howey's novel series of the same name, has already done well enough to earn a season 2 renewal ahead of its season 1 finale dropping on June 30, 2023. Presumably hoping to lure more customers to sign up and see what all the fuss is about, Apple TV+ has gone ahead and made the series' entire first episode available to watch at no charge on Twitter.
'You have been asked to clean'
Titled "Freedom Day," the first episode of "Silo" acts as something of a prologue to the show's central narrative. That's not at all to suggest it's unimportant. Quite the contrary, this particular chapter — which begins three years prior to the series' present-day timeline — focuses on Holston Becker (David Oyelowo) and his wife Allison (Rashida Jones), two people whose actions serve as the catalyst for everything else that transpires over the course of season 1. However, it's not until the closing minutes that we meet the show's true protagonist: Rebecca Ferguson's Juliette Nichols, the stern, hard-working engineer who makes it her mission in life to maintain the generator that keeps the titular underground post-apocalyptic setting livable for its 10,000 residents.
But enough from me, feel free to watch the episode for yourselves:
"Silo" was created by Graham Yost of "Justified" fame, who penned season 1 with a crew of seasoned TV writers that includes Cassie Pappas ("Tyrant"), Remi Aubuchon ("Falling Skies"), and Ingrid Escajeda ("Empire"), as well as relative up-and-comers like Lekethia Dalcoe ("Two Sentence Horror Stories") and Jeffery Wang (a longtime "Justified" writers assistant). Writers are the backbone of any media project, of course, and deserve to be treated accordingly — stares at the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. With that in mind, "Silo" is a particularly great example of the magic that can happen when you afford writers the time and resources they need to unfurl an intoxicatingly unpretentious dystopian sci-fi mystery (one packed full of timely political commentary and rich world-building) with maximum efficiency.
"Silo," to reiterate, is streaming on Apple TV+.