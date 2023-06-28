It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Season 16 Episode 5 Features A Major Philly Celebrity

This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is mostly filmed in Los Angeles these days, but that doesn't mean that they can't occasionally have some major Philadelphia celebrities pop by every now and then. Season 16 seems to be one for the "Always Sunny" record books, though, because they've brought in a couple of Philly's heavy hitters! In "The Gang Gets Cursed," Mac (Rob McElhenney) almost gets to have his long-dreamed-of game of catch with Philadelphia Phillies and LA Dodgers second baseman Chase Utley, bringing the sports star back to the series for the first time since "The Gang Gets Stranded in the Woods" all the way back in season 6, and now there's another major Philly sports hero in "Celebrity Booze: The Ultimate Cash Grab."

Sure, "Breaking Bad" stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul also appear in the episode as versions of themselves and that's a whole lot of fun, but for Philly sports fans, the guy Mac and Dennis (Glenn Howerton) run into in a club bathroom is a much bigger star.