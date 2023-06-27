The Biggest Horror Bombs Of 2023 So Far

January tends to be a mixed bag for new movies. Occasionally, you get an unexpected breakout, much like what happened with "M3GAN" this year. But you also get movies that sort of shoot their shot, hoping to perhaps catch on with audiences given a lack of blockbuster competition. It just doesn't pan out sometimes. That was the case with director Deon Taylor's "Fear," which came and went in a flash. It's a shame too, as the film was independently distributed and produced during the pandemic. It was an admirable filmmaking pursuit that didn't pan out commercially. At least not theatrically, anyhow.

The film centers on a group of friends who have a nightmare stay in the mountains during the pandemic. It was met with roundly negative reviews upon release and, coupled with very little mainstream promotion, was doomed from the start. "Fear" failed to crack the top 10 at the box office on its opening weekend and all but disappeared from theaters within three weeks. It earned a mere $2 million in total. The good news here is that the film was made without a big studio budget so, over time, it stands to make its money back through VOD and streaming. Still, the lack of buzz means this one also stands the risk of, more or less, being lost to time.