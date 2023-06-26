Lew Palter, Character Actor Of Titanic Fame Dies At 94

The name "Lew Palter" might not ring any immediate bells, but the American film, stage, and television actor had a career that spanned decades and helped train some of the finest actors through his work as an acting educator. Unfortunately, as first announced by The Hollywood Reporter, Palter passed away on May 21 from lung cancer at the age of 94. Born Leon Louis Palter, the prolific performer is arguably most well known for his role as Supreme Court Justice Benjamin Halperin in "First Monday in October," as well as his many television appearances on shows like "The Flying Nun," "Hill Street Blues," "L.A. Law," "Delvecchio," and "The Brady Bunch." However, it was his casting as Isidor Straus in James Cameron's "Titanic" that helped solidify Palter's place in cinema history.

But what should also not be forgotten is Palter's work as an acting teacher. He joined the staff of the prestigious CalArts in 1971, teaching and directing until his retirement in 2013. His gifts as an acting educator allowed him to spread his knowledge across the world, conducting countless master classes and private workshops in addition to his yearly syllabus. "Lew loved the craft of acting and taught his students to do the same. He fostered deep curiosity, care, intellect, and humor in every scene, play and class," CalArts School of Theater Dean Travis Preston said in a statement. "He had the utmost respect of his students and encouraged all to find truth in their work and lives."Some of Palter's students over the years include Ed Harris, Don Cheadle, and Cecily Strong. According to THR, it was Palter that convinced Strong to audition for the legendary improv troupe, The Groundlings, before she would score the job of a lifetime at "Saturday Night Live."

"As a teacher, he seemed to have truly changed people's lives," his daughter Catherine Palter told THR.