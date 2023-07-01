How The Mad Max Crew Built A Real Rocket Car (And How It Almost Killed Them)

The only clue 1979's "Mad Max" gives to its vaguely dystopian timeframe is in the opening title card, which places the setting as "a few years from now." Besides that, anything goes, and in the movie's largely handmade universe, that fact was a blessing. In lieu of having a substantial budget, director George Miller made a movie that practically doubled as a documentary of the seedier elements of Greater Melbourne, Australia in the 1970s.

Despite the movie's obviously heightened sensibilities, its filmmakers opted for realism. Real bikers, real cars, real explosions, and even real rockets that were attached to modded cars so they could fly forward with greater speed. According to Luke Buckmaster's "Miller and Max," Miller had assembled an excitable crew to make his post-apocalyptic biker thriller, and anybody in Australia with an interest in blowing things up found common cause with him.

In particular, the rocket that got rigged up to the back of a car was one of the movie's riskiest inventions, something with murderous potential that would, in the final film, take up less than a second of time. But seeing the movie, any viewer knows how indispensable that moment is, how it immediately plunges you into this dangerous, suicidally edgy world. After all, nearly 40 years later, George Miller employed some of the same dangerous methods to make eye-popping car chases in 2015's "Mad Max: Fury Road."

It's in the movie's opening chase, just as titular cop Max (Mel Gibson) is getting involved in the action. Nightrider (Vincent Gil) is on the run, evading police capture with a gleam in his eyes. But Max is the master of pursuit — he gets Nightrider to drive straight into a roadblock at high speed, rocket-assisted, and into an explosion. It's a testament to the movie's brilliant stunt and pyrotechnic team that the rocket fuel and explosion look remarkable even now.