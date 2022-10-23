George Miller Doesn't Think He Had Much To Do With The Success Of Mad Max

Since the release of the original "Mad Max" film in 1979, the series has only increased in popularity. With the sequel, which was titled "The Road Warrior" in the U.S. and "Mad Max 2" everywhere else, the franchise gained a plethora of new fans on top of the cult following it had already been growing. The story of Max Rockatansky was one that viewers could resonate with for many different reasons. Moreover, the fact that the films maintained a high quality immensely helped with their reception as well.

There are a lot of defining features of the "Mad Max" films that make the series so appealing to audiences. From the insane vehicular combat to the impressively shot chase sequences, "Mad Max" has always been a solid form of entertainment. However, Miller believes he shouldn't take credit for Max's journey through the wasteland being open to multiple interpretations. Being the ever-so-humble filmmaker, George Miller would not take credit for how well the original film turned out. In fact, the director saw the making of the original "Mad Max" film as nothing short of a disaster.