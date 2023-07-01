Guardians Of The Galaxy Recruited A Real Life Mime To Help Create Groot

Whenever a film decides to utilize a fully digital character, there are a number of avenues the production can take in order to achieve that effect. The one we're probably most familiar with is performance capture. This process has been used brilliantly over the last 20 years to make some truly excellent characters, as in the "Avatar" films, and making an actor like Andy Serkis a household name. Yes, it has created some truly cursed films as well, like "The Polar Express," but it has become a reliable technique for big-budget productions. However, this very involved, technical filmmaking process isn't conducive to every kind of film shoot, particularly when the voice of the character will be markedly different from the person on set.

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies prominently feature two digital characters: Rocket Raccoon and Groot. Neither of them are brought to life through performance capture technology. However, that doesn't mean there isn't anyone on set performing these characters as if performance capture was indeed being done. For Rocket Raccoon in the first movie, director James Gunn looked to his own brother Sean Gunn, who would also go on to play Kraglin in the series, to play Rocket on set before Bradley Cooper would voice the character. Getting a regular actor to take on that responsibility makes a lot of sense, as Rocket is basically like any other character. He's just a Raccoon.

Groot is a different story. This is a massive tree man who barely speaks, and despite his massive size, he has a lightness about his movement that isn't particularly brutish. Finding a person who fulfills that dichotomy is rather difficult, particularly for film actors. So, they turned to someone whose job is to be entirely physical: a mime.