Jennifer Lawrence Was Missing Teeth For Most Of Filming Don't Look Up

One of my favorite films of the last decade is Park Chan-wook's twisty, sexy masterpiece "The Handmaiden." The one place where I diverge with the many others who also adore that film is that there is a scene in it that makes me deeply uncomfortable, yet everyone else who sees it thinks of it as one of the film's steamiest high points. It involves Kim Tae-ri's character filing down the tooth of Kim Min-hee's character. I understand conceptually why the scene elicits that feeling from most people, as it is difficult to be more intimate with someone than making eye contact with them as your fingers are in their mouth. Unfortunately, it taps into a massive phobia I have, and that is teeth trauma.

Whenever I see a scene in a movie that involves a tooth being pulled, chipped, knocked out, or filed down, I am always squirming in my seat and looking away from the screen. Very few things get that kind of reaction out of me, and usually, it's something major like actual physical harm (or killing) of an animal on screen. A tooth getting knocked out is theoretically nothing compared to that, and yet my phobia remains.

It, of course, comes from a fear of my own teeth being mangled somehow. It's part of the reason I'll never bite down on a piece of hard candy. Worked out well for me so far. Well, the same can't be said for Jennifer Lawrence. For the disaster movie "Don't Look Up," the visual effects artists had to get a little creative and create some CGI teeth for Lawrence because otherwise there'd have been a large gap in her mouth thanks to an unfortunate encounter with a lollipop.