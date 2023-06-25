John Wick 4's Cast And Crew Endured 13 Straight Weeks Of Night Shoots

One of the more taxing elements of the film production process is night shooting. Our bodies are so wired and conditioned to operate during the day that completely throwing off one's own sleep schedule to work exclusively in the dark for days, if not weeks at a time can truly exhaust you physically. I know some of you think you are night owls and have no trouble staying up until three o'clock in the morning, but my guess is that you aren't doing your job in those twilight hours. And if you are, how often does it involve intricately choreographed stunt work or lugging around lighting and sound equipment through the streets of Germany or France?

A great deal of some films, unfortunately, are set at night. Some productions try to get around this with day-for-night shooting, but that almost never looks the way you want it to. A recent poor example of this technique is its implementation in the "House of the Dragon" episode entitled "Driftmark." When a production actually has the resources to properly shoot at night, the results are always going to be more visually dynamic. Such is the case with the "John Wick" series, whose neon-soaked lighting scheme perfectly lends itself to beautiful night photography.

"John Wick: Chapter 4," in particular, features a tremendous amount of screen time at night, and considering the film itself gets dangerously close to the three-hour mark, that nighttime stuff required a disproportionately lengthy schedule for night shoots, much to the chagrin of nearly everyone involved.