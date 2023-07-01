The Stress Of The Witcher Season 3 Followed Freya Allan Into Her Dreams

Along with wyverns and sea monsters, the first few episodes also see Ciri in a race against some horrifying, corpse-like monsters that she initially thinks are ghosts, only to discover that they've left remnants of ash behind. The ghoulish horsemen chase her through a forest, but Freya Allan also described shooting what seems to be a scene from volume 2 that takes place in a desert and is similarly harrowing. "Ciri goes on her journey through the desert, the Korath desert," she told Digital Spy. "Essentially, she is battling with her own mind, and all the voices in her head, because she's there in the desert on her own. That's all she has: these voices in her head."

Though the voices apparently also got in Allan's head in the form of some freaky, monster-themed dreams, it sounds like the actor is still thrilled about her action-packed turn in the new season, as she should be. Over the course of the show, Ciri has evolved from a defenseless kid into a warrior in her own right, capable of becoming the best of both Geralt and Yen. Now, if only they could get her to stop making a scene in public every time they're trying to lay low.

"The Witcher" season 3, volume 1 is now on Netflix. Volume 2 will debut on the streamer on July 27, 2023.