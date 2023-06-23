Why Phil Lord & Chris Miller Had To Fire Will Arnett From Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs

Bill Hader famously voiced Flint Lockwood in 2009's "Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs," as well as its sequel. But it was originally "Arrested Development" star Will Arnett in the lead role before he was fired from the film well into production. Why was Arnett removed from Phil Lord and Chris Miller's animated hit? Apparently, he just wasn't a good fit for the lead, at least according to the studio.

Lord and Miller appeared on an episode of the "Smartless" podcast, which is co-hosted by Arnett with Jason Bateman and Shawn Hayes, and the subject of his firing from the film came up. Admittedly, they all seemed to have no hard feelings about it now, but the actor was certainly bummed at the time. Addressing the topic, Miller had to say about it:

"We cast Will in the lead for Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs. The studio did not think he was the right voice. They thought he was too old sounding for the character... We tried to prove everyone wrong and said, 'You don't understand. He's really funny. He's great, he's vulnerable, he's wonderful, he's fantastic.' We tried, and they said no."

Lord then chimed in, offering some further context. After screening the first chunk of the film with Arnett as Flint and "Saturday Night Live" star Amy Poehler as Sam Sparks (the role that eventually went to Anna Faris), it simply didn't click.