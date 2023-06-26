Why Guardians Of The Galaxy 2 Avoided Using The Color Purple

The very best directors out there will use every single tool to tell their stories, and one of the single best tools at their disposal is a simple one: deciding what colors to use from scene to scene. Color theory is particularly fascinating to me because it's almost like subliminal messaging. It's the director and their crew telling you how to feel while signaling intent.

For instance, "Jaws" is my all-time favorite movie, and once you know to keep an eye out for the color yellow, you'll notice that Steven Spielberg uses it to represent the shark. The Kintner boy's raft and his mother's hat are both yellow. The barrels Quint uses to keep the shark afloat are bright yellow. That's not a coincidence. Whenever you see yellow in that film, the shark is close by.

The dominant color in the very first "Guardians of the Galaxy" was purple, and for good reason. One, it's the movie that really introduced Thanos as a character, not just a smirking figure in the background, but more importantly, the MacGuffin of the movie is the Power Stone, which is very, very purple.

The visual representation of the Guardians forming as a team is damn near nothing but purple. You'll remember Star-Lord grabs the Power Stone, and before it can destroy him, the other members of the team grab him, sharing in the burden of the power of the stone. If this scene was any more purple, it'd be curled up inside the Grimace.